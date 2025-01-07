Bennedict Mathurin News: Efficient shooting performance

Mathurin posted 20 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes during Monday's 113-99 win over the Nets.

Mathurin has reached the 20-point mark for the second time across his last four games, and he seems to be trending in the right direction after posting subpar numbers throughout December. He's averaging 16.5 points per game while shooting 49 percent from the floor over his last eight games, and the third-year forward should remain a reliable offensive weapon as long as he remains in a starting role.