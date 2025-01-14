Bennedict Mathurin News: Ejected Tuesday
Mathurin was ejected from Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers after being assessed his second technical foul, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.
After getting a technical foul for hanging on the rim earlier in the contest, Mathurin was tossed from the game for arguing a foul call during the fourth quarter. His night ends with 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 31 minutes. Jarace Walker is filling in for Mathurin in the fourth period.
