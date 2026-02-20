Bennedict Mathurin News: Explodes for 38 points in victory
Mathurin ended Thursday's 115-114 victory over the Nuggets with 38 points (12-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 12-13 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals over 34 minutes.
Mathurin gave a glimpse of his potential production with the Clippers before the All-Star break, but Thursday's line blew well past expectations. Filling the gap left by James Harden is no easy task, but if Mathurin's nightly shot volume stays high, the Clippers' overall outlook will improve dramatically. The former Pacer is playing off the bench, but he's averaging 30.3 minutes per game since joining the Clippers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bennedict Mathurin See More
-
General NBA Article
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left4 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Top Buys & Sells After NBA Trade Deadline9 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 1010 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 1010 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 812 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bennedict Mathurin See More