Bennedict Mathurin News: Explodes for 38 points in victory

Mathurin ended Thursday's 115-114 victory over the Nuggets with 38 points (12-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 12-13 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals over 34 minutes.

Mathurin gave a glimpse of his potential production with the Clippers before the All-Star break, but Thursday's line blew well past expectations. Filling the gap left by James Harden is no easy task, but if Mathurin's nightly shot volume stays high, the Clippers' overall outlook will improve dramatically. The former Pacer is playing off the bench, but he's averaging 30.3 minutes per game since joining the Clippers.