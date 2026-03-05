Bennedict Mathurin headshot

Bennedict Mathurin News: Extremely efficient vs. former team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Mathurin recorded 23 points (8-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 22 minutes during Wednesday's 130-107 win over the Pacers.

It seemed Mathurin was extra motivated for this game against his former team, and it showed -- he missed just three of his 11 shots off the bench en route to posting another strong showing on both ends of the court. Mathurin, who ended just two boards shy of recording a double-double, has scored at least 20 points in four of his seven appearances with the Clippers after the All-Star break, averaging 21.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 0.7 threes made per game in that stretch. Mathurin is doing enough to warrant even more minutes, but as good as he's been off the bench, he's likely to remain in that role for the time being.

Bennedict Mathurin
Los Angeles Clippers
