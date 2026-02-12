Bennedict Mathurin headshot

Bennedict Mathurin News: Fills up box score

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2026 at 11:52am

Mathurin ended Wednesday's 105-102 win over the Rockets with 16 points (3-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-10 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals over 31 minutes.

It remains to be seen if the Clippers plan to eventually insert Mathurin into the starting lineup, but it appears initially that the swingman is going to handle meaningful minutes either way. He's come off the bench in six consecutive games dating back to his time in Indiana, during which Mathurin has averaged 15.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals in 29.4 minutes per contest.

