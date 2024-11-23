Bennedict Mathurin News: Goes for 20 points Friday

Mathurin registered 20 points (6-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals over 33 minutes during Friday's 129-117 loss to the Bucks.

Mathurin didn't have his best shooting performance Friday, but he still found a way to record 20 points for the seventh time in his last nine starts. Injuries promoted Mathurin to a starting role on Nov. 1, but the forward has made the most of the opportunity and is averaging a robust 20.3 points per game this month. He's a must-start player across all formats at this point due to the role he's managed to carve in the Pacers' offensive scheme.