Bennedict Mathurin News: Good to go Friday

Mathurin (calf) is available for Friday's game against the Jazz, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Mathurin will return from a three-game absence Friday due to a left calf injury. Over his last five appearances (one start), the 22-year-old swingman has averaged 17.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals across 28.0 minutes per contest. Additionally, Mathurin has scored at least 20 points in four of his last seven outings.