Bennedict Mathurin News: Good to go vs. Toronto
Mathurin (toe) has been cleared to play Wednesday against the Raptors, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Mathurin is ready to return to the court following a four-game absence due to a right toe injury. He was enjoying a strong March before going down with the injury, averaging 19.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 10 appearances.
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