Bennedict Mathurin headshot

Bennedict Mathurin News: Joining starting five

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Mathurin will start Thursday's game against the Timberwolves, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Mathurin will make his first start since Jan. 2, as he'll be asked to fill in for Kawhi Leonard (ankle). Mathurin has been on a tear off the bench since joining the Clippers, averaging 22.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals across 30.6 minutes (five games).

Bennedict Mathurin
Los Angeles Clippers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bennedict Mathurin See More
