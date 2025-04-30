Bennedict Mathurin News: Limited to 16 minutes

Mathurin had five points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and three steals over 16 minutes during Tuesday's 119-118 overtime win over the Bucks in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

After missing Game 4 due to his abdominal injury, Mathurin returned to a minimal role in Game 5. He did have appear to have some words with Giannis Antetokounmpo after the final whistle, but the players were separated before things escalated. With Andrew Nembhard breaking out, Mathurin will have a tough time earning a larger role.