Bennedict Mathurin News: Lives at free-throw line in return

Mathurin (calf) recorded 20 points (4-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 12-16 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 23 minutes Friday in the Pacers' 140-112 win over the Jazz.

Back in action after missing the previous three games due to left calf injury management, Mathurin paced the Pacers bench in scoring thanks largely to his knack for drawing contact. The 16 free-throw tries were a season-high total for Mathurin, who is converting at an 83.4 percent clip on 4.5 attempts per game on the season.