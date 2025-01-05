Bennedict Mathurin News: Logs double-double in win

Mathurin scored 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), grabbed 10 boards and dished four assists in 34 minutes of play during the 126-108 win over the Suns.

The well-rounded display marked Mathurin's seventh double-double of the season, and first since the end of November. Although he didn't score in bunches as he's always a threat to do, it was encouraging to see him dish the rock a bit more, tying his season-high assists mark. His next outing comes Monday against the Nets.