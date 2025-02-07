Bennedict Mathurin News: Makes up for early accident

Mathurin racked up 25 points (8-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-12 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 28 minutes during Thursday's 119-112 win over the Clippers.

Early on, it looked like Mathurin might end up being the goat in an Indiana loss -- he accidentally hit Myles Turner (concussion) in the face while going for a rebound just six minutes into the game, and the center never returned to the court. In part because of that turmoil, the Pacers found themselves staring at a 42-22 deficit after the first frame, but Mathurin stepped up in a big way and helped fuel a big comeback. It was the third-year guard's best scoring effort since he hung 25 on the Bucks on New Year's Eve, and just the second time he's produced 20 or more points in his last seven appearances, a stretch in which he's failed to play 30 minutes in any contest. The slight workload decline has led to Mathurin averaging 15.4 points, 4.1 boards, 1.1 assists and 1.1 threes in 25.0 minutes despite shooting 54.8 percent from the floor.