Bennedict Mathurin News: Nears 30 points off bench in OT win

Mathurin notched 28 points (11-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 33 minutes in Wednesday's 134-130 overtime win over Washington.

Mathurin shined off the Pacers bench in Wednesday's high-scoring overtime battle, finding success offensively while finishing second on the team in scoring and two points short of the 30-point mark. Mathurin has been a key offensive contribute for Indiana as of late, posting his sixth outing of the season with 25 or more points and his second such performance coming off the bench.