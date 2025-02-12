Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bennedict Mathurin headshot

Bennedict Mathurin News: Nears 30 points off bench in OT win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Mathurin notched 28 points (11-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 33 minutes in Wednesday's 134-130 overtime win over Washington.

Mathurin shined off the Pacers bench in Wednesday's high-scoring overtime battle, finding success offensively while finishing second on the team in scoring and two points short of the 30-point mark. Mathurin has been a key offensive contribute for Indiana as of late, posting his sixth outing of the season with 25 or more points and his second such performance coming off the bench.

Bennedict Mathurin
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now