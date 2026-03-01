Bennedict Mathurin News: Not starting Sunday

Mathurin won't start against the Pelicans on Sunday, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

With Kawhi Leonard (ankle) back in the lineup, Mathurin will slide to the second unit. Over six outings (one start) with the Clippers, the 23-year-old swingman has averaged 20.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals in 31.2 minutes per game.