Mathurin closed with 14 points (4-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Thursday's 94-88 loss to Minnesota.

Mathurin's nightly toalas have softened the impact of dpeartrires from James Harden and Ivica Zubac, but he didn't provide enough pop to get the Clippers past the Timberwolves. Mathurin has been an essential part of the offense, averaging 20.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.7 blocks since joining the team.