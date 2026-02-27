Bennedict Mathurin News: Posts 14 points in loss
Mathurin closed with 14 points (4-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Thursday's 94-88 loss to Minnesota.
Mathurin's nightly toalas have softened the impact of dpeartrires from James Harden and Ivica Zubac, but he didn't provide enough pop to get the Clippers past the Timberwolves. Mathurin has been an essential part of the offense, averaging 20.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.7 blocks since joining the team.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bennedict Mathurin See More
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Moves One Week Before Fantasy Deadline2 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 225 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left11 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Top Buys & Sells After NBA Trade Deadline16 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 1017 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bennedict Mathurin See More