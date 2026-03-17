Bennedict Mathurin headshot

Bennedict Mathurin News: Posts 16 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 10:27am

Mathurin amassed 16 points (5-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Monday's 119-115 loss to San Antonio.

Mathurin was expected to see increased usage during Kawhi Leonard's (ankle) absence, but the former's total wasn't enough to overcome a productive night from the Spurs. Mathurin snapped an impressive five-game streak of 20-plus point performances. He'll try to renew that streak on the road for a two-game set against the Pelicans.

Bennedict Mathurin
Los Angeles Clippers
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