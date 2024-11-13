Bennedict Mathurin News: Posts 20-10 double-double in loss
Mathurin totaled 23 points (7-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 12 rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 94-90 loss to the Magic.
Mathurin dominated the paint and provided a lift to Indiana offensively in Wednesday's narrow defeat, leading all players in rebounds while concluding second on the team in scoring and as the lone player with a double-double. Mathurin set a new season high in rebounds, now having reached double figures in three outings this year. He has now tallied at least 20 points in four straight contests.
