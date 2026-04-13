Bennedict Mathurin headshot

Bennedict Mathurin News: Posts team-high 20 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Mathurin recorded 20 points (7-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and one block across 32 minutes during Sunday's 115-110 victory over the Warriors.

Mathurin stepped up amid Kawhi Leonard's (wrist/knee) absence and produced a solid line, and came two assists and one rebound shy of a triple-double. Mathurin's numbers have tapered off a bit in recent weeks, but his success against the Warriors should result in another good outing, given the upcoming rematch against Golden State in the play-in bracket.

Bennedict Mathurin
Los Angeles Clippers
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