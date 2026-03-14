Bennedict Mathurin News: Pours in 26 points Friday
Mathurin recorded 26 points (10-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal over 28 minutes during Friday's 119-108 win over the Bulls.
Mathurin scored at least 20 points for the fourth straight game, providing the Clippers with a reliable scoring punch off the bench. In typical fashion, Mathurin's peripheral contributions have left a little to be desired, dragging down his overall fantasy value. If you need points and out-of-position rebounds, make sure Mathurin isn't somehow available in your league.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bennedict Mathurin See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 113 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Moves One Week Before Fantasy Deadline17 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 2220 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left26 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Top Buys & Sells After NBA Trade Deadline31 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bennedict Mathurin See More