Bennedict Mathurin News: Pours in 30 in return

Mathurin recorded 30 points (9-20 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 8-10 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals in 40 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 120-118 loss to Atlanta.

The third-year wing led the Pacers in scoring on the night and nearly dragged them to a comeback win after they found themselves staring at a 20-point deficit heading into the second quarter. Mathurin has missed the previous four games due to a wrist issue, but he looked 100 percent healthy upon his return. The 30 points represented his best scoring effort since he erupted for 38 against the Knicks on Nov. 10.