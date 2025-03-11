Fantasy Basketball
Bennedict Mathurin News: Rough shooting performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2025 at 11:01am

Mathurin contributed five points (2-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and three assists across 23 minutes during Monday's 121-103 loss to the Bulls.

Mathurin struggled from the field Monday after erupting for 30 points Saturday against the Hawks. The 22-year-old forward connected on only two of his nine field-goal attempts against Chicago, finishing with five points, far lower than his 16.2 points per game average. However, as long as Tyrese Haliburton (hip) remains out, Mathurin should remain in the starting lineup and handle increased usage.

Bennedict Mathurin
Indiana Pacers
