Mathurin has been limited to 25 and 28 minutes off the bench in his first two games back from a thumb injury that caused him to miss 11 contests between Jan. 4 and Jan. 23. The fourth-year forward has looked healthy, hitting the 15-point threshold twice, and he'll likely see minimal restrictions going forward, as he started the second half of Wednesday's contest. Mathurin's upside might be a bit capped due to the nature of his role, but he should remain capable of producing strong scoring numbers as long as he sees enough minutes.