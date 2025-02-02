Bennedict Mathurin News: Scores 17 points in return

Mathurin amassed 17 points (6-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds and one block over 25 minutes during Saturday's 132-127 win over the Hawks.

Mathurin returned to the lineup after missing the previous game due to an illness, helping the Pacers to a hard-fought victory over the struggling Hawks. Although it's been an improved season for Mathurin, he continues to offer very little to the team outside of points. Through 45 games, he is averaging 16.4 points and 5.8 rebounds in 32.0 minutes per contest.