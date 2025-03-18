Bennedict Mathurin News: Scores 22 in starting role

Mathurin chipped in 22 points (6-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 35 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 132-130 overtime win over the Timberwolves.

Mathurin returned to the starting lineup for the first time since March 10, and only the second time since the All-Star break, due to the absence of Tyrese Haliburton (back), and there's no question he made the most of his opportunity. Mathurin is one of the most capable second-unit scorers in the league, but his numbers have been trending in the wrong direction of late. He's averaging a mere 12.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game since the break. For the sake of comparison, he's averaging 16.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest when deployed in a starting role.