Bennedict Mathurin News: Scores 23 points in return

Mathurin chipped in 23 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-11 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one block in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 119-94 win over the Raptors.

After four straight games on the sidelines, Mathurin returned from his toe injury and put together a solid showing as the Clippers improved to 37-36 on the season. Since joining Los Angeles, Mathurin holds averages of 20.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.7 three-pointers.