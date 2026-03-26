Bennedict Mathurin News: Scores 23 points in return
Mathurin chipped in 23 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-11 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one block in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 119-94 win over the Raptors.
After four straight games on the sidelines, Mathurin returned from his toe injury and put together a solid showing as the Clippers improved to 37-36 on the season. Since joining Los Angeles, Mathurin holds averages of 20.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.7 three-pointers.
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