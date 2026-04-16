Bennedict Mathurin headshot

Bennedict Mathurin News: Scores 23 points off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Mathurin ended with 23 points (7-11 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and three steals across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 126-121 Play-In Game loss to the Warriors.

Following his trade from the Pacers, Mathurin found some success in a bench role with the Clippers. He made 26 appearances (one start) and posted averages of 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.7 three-pointers in 28.0 minutes per contest. He struggled from the perimeter, however, hitting 20.7 percent from three-point range.

Bennedict Mathurin
Los Angeles Clippers
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