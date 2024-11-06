Bennedict Mathurin News: Shines from line in double-double

Mathurin ended Wednesday's 118-111 win over Orlando with 20 points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 13-14 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 34 minutes.

Mathurin led the way for Indiana in a winning effort, leading all players in Wednesday's contest free throws made while pacing the team in points and rebounds in a double-double performance. Mathurin set a season high in free throws, the second time he has surpassed the double-digit mark from the line. Mathurin has recorded a double-double in two outing this year, having notched at least 15 points in four straight contests.