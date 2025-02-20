Bennedict Mathurin News: Shines off bench in victory

Mathurin logged 16 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 24 minutes during Thursday's 127-113 victory over the Grizzlies.

Mathurin once again provided a lift for Indiana off the bench Thursday, leading all second unit players in scoring to go along with a team-high-tying steals mark over a bench-leading minute total. Mathurin has recorded a pair of steals in 10 contests this year while tallying 15 or more points in five straight outings.