Bennedict Mathurin News: Shines off bench in victory
Mathurin logged 16 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 24 minutes during Thursday's 127-113 victory over the Grizzlies.
Mathurin once again provided a lift for Indiana off the bench Thursday, leading all second unit players in scoring to go along with a team-high-tying steals mark over a bench-leading minute total. Mathurin has recorded a pair of steals in 10 contests this year while tallying 15 or more points in five straight outings.
