Bennedict Mathurin headshot

Bennedict Mathurin News: Shines with 28 points from bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Mathurin logged 28 points (9-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 126-118 win over the Knicks.

Mathurin's acquisition has played a big role in the Clippers' resurgence, who have a legitimate chance to escape the play-in bracket if they can string together more victories. Although the team looked like a squad in tank mode after dealing away James Harden and Ivica Zubac, the team has thrived with the addition of Mathurin and Darius Garland. The team is 7-3 over the past 10 games, and Mathruin's continued work with the second unit will remain a critical piece of the game plan.

Bennedict Mathurin
Los Angeles Clippers
