Bennedict Mathurin headshot

Bennedict Mathurin News: Signs deal with Pelicans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 26, 2026 at 8:16am

Mathurin signed a two-year, $16 million deal with the Pelicans on Wednesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The deal includes a player option for the second season. Mathurin was previously a restricted free agent, but the Pelicans approached the Clippers about withdrawing the qualifying offer prior to this deal. In New Orleans, Mathurin figures to be a key part of the second unit behind Trey Murphy and Saddiq Bey.

Bennedict Mathurin
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bennedict Mathurin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bennedict Mathurin See More
Fantasy Basketball 2026-27 Pacific Division Preview: Targets & Outlook
NBA
Fantasy Basketball 2026-27 Pacific Division Preview: Targets & Outlook
Author Image
Dan Bruno
7 days ago
NBA Draft Pick Value: What Every First-Round Pick Is Really Worth, Pick by Pick
NBA
NBA Draft Pick Value: What Every First-Round Pick Is Really Worth, Pick by Pick
Author Image
Thomas Leary
65 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and Underdog for Wednesday, April 15
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and Underdog for Wednesday, April 15
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
133 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, March 26
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, March 26
Rotowire Staff
153 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 23 Matchups & Streaming Tips: Schedule Guide
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 23 Matchups & Streaming Tips: Schedule Guide
Author Image
Mike Barner
156 days ago