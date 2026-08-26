Bennedict Mathurin News: Signs deal with Pelicans
Mathurin signed a two-year, $16 million deal with the Pelicans on Wednesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
The deal includes a player option for the second season. Mathurin was previously a restricted free agent, but the Pelicans approached the Clippers about withdrawing the qualifying offer prior to this deal. In New Orleans, Mathurin figures to be a key part of the second unit behind Trey Murphy and Saddiq Bey.
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