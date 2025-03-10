Fantasy Basketball
Bennedict Mathurin headshot

Bennedict Mathurin News: Starting Monday vs. Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Mathurin is in the Pacers' starting lineup against the Bulls on Monday, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Mathurin will make his first start since Feb. 8 due to the absence of Tyrese Haliburton (hip). Mathurin returned Saturday from a four-game absence due to a left wrist sprain and finished with 30 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals over 40 minutes.

