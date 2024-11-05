Bennedict Mathurin News: Starts again Monday

Mathurin dropped 16 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and a steal across 32 minutes in Monday's 134-127 win over the Mavericks.

Monday's game also marked Mathurin's second consecutive start, and he will likely remain in the starting lineup until Aaron Nesmith (ankle) returns. In his last three games, Mathurin has averaged 21.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 0.3 steals over 35.7 minutes, so it is possible his offensive production will increase in extended minutes.