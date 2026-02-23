Bennedict Mathurin News: Strikes for 21 in Sunday's loss
Mathurin closed Sunday's 111-109 loss to the Magic with 21 points (7-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes off the bench.
The former Pacer scored more than 20 points for a third straight game coming out of the All-Star break, as Mathurin gets comfortable playing a sixth man role on his new squad. During that three-game stretch, the fourth-year wing is averaging 28.3 points, 7.0 boards, 3.7 assists, 1.3 threes and 1.0 steals in 32.0 minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bennedict Mathurin See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22Yesterday
-
General NBA Article
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left7 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Top Buys & Sells After NBA Trade Deadline12 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 1013 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 1013 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bennedict Mathurin See More