Bennedict Mathurin headshot

Bennedict Mathurin News: Strikes for 21 in Sunday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2026 at 8:44am

Mathurin closed Sunday's 111-109 loss to the Magic with 21 points (7-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes off the bench.

The former Pacer scored more than 20 points for a third straight game coming out of the All-Star break, as Mathurin gets comfortable playing a sixth man role on his new squad. During that three-game stretch, the fourth-year wing is averaging 28.3 points, 7.0 boards, 3.7 assists, 1.3 threes and 1.0 steals in 32.0 minutes.

Bennedict Mathurin
Los Angeles Clippers
