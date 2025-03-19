Bennedict Mathurin News: Strong from line in winning effort

Mathurin racked up 23 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 10-12 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 135-131 victory over Dallas.

Mathurin got to the free-throw line early and often in Wednesday's contest, leading all players in free throws made to go along with a team-high rebound total in a balanced effort. Mathurin, who was one of three Indiana players to cross the 20-point mark Wednesday, has recorded at least 20 points in two straight contests.