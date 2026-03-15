Bennedict Mathurin headshot

Bennedict Mathurin News: Superb off bench with 24 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Mathurin totaled 24 points (7-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 10-11 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 35 minutes during Saturday's 118-109 loss to Sacramento.

The severity of Kawhi Leonard's (ankle) injury is unclear, but it's reasonable to assume that Mathurin would get a significant usage boost if the All-Star was unavailable for Monday's game against the Spurs. At present, Mathurin is distinguishing himself as a premier sixth man for the Clippers, averaging 20.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals since joining the team.

Bennedict Mathurin
Los Angeles Clippers
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