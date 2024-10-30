Bennedict Mathurin News: Team-high 30 points in OT win

Mathurin tallied 30 points (9-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists over 42 minutes during Wednesday's 135-132 overtime win over Boston.

Mathurin has logged just five points in each of his last two outings, but he was much more impactful during Wednesday's Eastern Conference Finals rematch, finishing the game as the Pacers' leading scorer and with the second-most points for the game behind Jayson Tatum (37). Mathurin got the start in the second half for Andrew Nembhard, and the former took advantage of the opportunity as he registered his fourth-career double-double, his first since Feb. 25 of the 2023-24 regular season. Mathurin has come off the bench during the Pacers' first five games of the regular season, but more outings like Wednesday's could earn him a spot in the starting lineup alongside Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam.