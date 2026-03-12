Bennedict Mathurin News: Thrives off bench in win

Mathurin supplied 22 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 10-12 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 153-128 win over the Timberwolves.

Even though Kawhi Leonard and Darius Garland carried the team offensively, the Clippers wouldn't have won this game as comfortably as they did without Mathurin's contributions. The forward, who joined the Clippers on the deal that sent Ivica Zubac to the Pacers, was the team's second-highest scorer and has been a regular scoring weapon off the bench for Los Angeles. Mathurin has scored 20-plus points in four of his last five outings off the bench, averaging 20.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in that span.