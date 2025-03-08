Bennedict Mathurin News: Upgraded to available
Mathurin (wrist) is available for Saturday's game against the Hawks, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.
Head coach Rick Carlisle "doesn't know for sure" if there will be a restriction on Mathurin's minutes, but the forward will suit up following a four-game absence. Mathurin is averaging 15.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in 11 outings off the bench this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now