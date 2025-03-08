Fantasy Basketball
Bennedict Mathurin

Bennedict Mathurin News: Upgraded to available

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Mathurin (wrist) is available for Saturday's game against the Hawks, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Head coach Rick Carlisle "doesn't know for sure" if there will be a restriction on Mathurin's minutes, but the forward will suit up following a four-game absence. Mathurin is averaging 15.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in 11 outings off the bench this season.

Bennedict Mathurin
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
