Bennedict Mathurin headshot

Bennedict Mathurin News: Won't start Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Mathurin will come off the bench during Tuesday's game against the Bucks, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

The 22-year-old swingman will come off the bench due to Tyrese Haliburton (hip) returning to game action. Mathurin has appeared in two consecutive contests (one start) following a four-game absence due to a left wrist sprain, accumulating 35 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 63 total minutes.

Bennedict Mathurin
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
