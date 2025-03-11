Bennedict Mathurin News: Won't start Tuesday

Mathurin will come off the bench during Tuesday's game against the Bucks, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

The 22-year-old swingman will come off the bench due to Tyrese Haliburton (hip) returning to game action. Mathurin has appeared in two consecutive contests (one start) following a four-game absence due to a left wrist sprain, accumulating 35 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 63 total minutes.