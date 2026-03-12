Bez Mbeng News: Attending to personal matter

Mbeng (personal) didn't play in Wednesday's 120-118 G League win over the Stockton Kings.

Mbeng is away from the team for personal reasons, and it's unknown when he'll able to get back onto the court. The undrafted rookie's absence opens up plenty of minutes, with Mbeng averaging 6.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.0 steals in 29.0 minutes per game through 30 G League regular-season outings.