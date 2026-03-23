Bez Mbeng News: Contract expires

Mbeng became a free agent Monday after his 10-day contract with the Jazz expired.

After signing with Utah on March 13, the undrafted rookie out of Yale was heavily involved during his week-and-a-half-long stay in the NBA. He was part of the rotation for each of the Jazz's last five games, averaging 4.8 points, 4.2 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 33.4 minutes per contest while shooting 39.1 percent from the field. The Jazz would have the ability to retain Mbeng on a second 10-day deal or rest-of-season contract, so if the team intends to keep him, any re-signing would likely be finalized prior to Monday's game versus the Raptors.