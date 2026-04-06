Bez Mbeng News: Dropped from rotation Sunday

Mbeng (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Sunday in the Jazz's 146-111 loss to the Thunder.

Since joining the Jazz on March 13, Mbeng had been a staple in the rotation and averaged 29.8 minutes over his 12 appearances, but he was surprisingly phased out of the mix Sunday. Rather than turning to Mbeng on the second unit, head coach Will Hardy turned to Svi Mykhailiuk -- who had played in just one of the Jazz's previous 17 games -- to fill the eighth and final spot in the rotation. While the arrangement may not be permanent moving forward, Mbeng's lack of playing time Sunday illustrates the risk that the rookie guard will carry as a streaming option for steals over Utah's final three games of the season.