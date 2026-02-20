Bez Mbeng News: Earns triple-double against Vipers

Mbeng amassed 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 0-4 FT), 13 rebounds, 12 assists and two steals across 38 minutes in Thursday's 123-106 G League win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Mbeng helped the home team to victory with a diverse output, leading the squad in both rebounds and assists. It was his first triple-double of the season, and it came in his 11th consecutive start. Mbeng will aim to remain active around the court to further improve on his averages of 7.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.