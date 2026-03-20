Bez Mbeng News: Getting significant playing time

Mbeng finished Thursday's 128-96 victory over the Bucks with five points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists, one block and three steals across 35 minutes.

Since agreeing with the Jazz on a 10-day contract a week ago, Mbeng is carving out a solid role for himself with Utah. Even so, Mbeng has averaged 2.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 steals in 30.5 minutes per game in four games this year, so he's not yet made his way onto the fantasy radar in most situations.