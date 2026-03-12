Bez Mbeng News: Lands 10-day deal with Jazz

The Jazz are signing Mbeng (personal) to a 10-day contract Thursday, per Jake Fischer of BleacherReport.com.

Mbeng didn't play in the G League Sioux Falls Skyforce's win over the Stockton Kings on Wednesday for personal reasons, but it appears possible now that he missed the game while working on a deal with Utah. The undrafted rookie was unable to break training camp with the Heat this past fall, but he's averaging 6.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.0 steals in 29.0 minutes per game through 30 G League regular-season outings for Miami's G League affiliate. Mbeng should be available to make his NBA debut Friday, when the Jazz face the Trail Blazers in Portland.