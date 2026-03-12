Bez Mbeng News: Lands 10-day deal with Utah

Mbeng agreed Thursday with the Jazz on a 10-day contract, Jake Fischer of BleacherReport.com reports.

An undrafted rookie out of Yale, Mbeng was cut by the Heat prior to the start of the season and has spent the entire season with Miami's G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. Through 41 appearances for the Skyforce, the 6-foot-4 guard has averaged 6.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals in 27.5 minutes per game while shooting just 27 percent from three-point range. With Keyonte George exiting the Jazz's 134-117 loss to the Knicks on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury and at risk of missing time, Mbeng could be called upon to serve as a backup point guard in Utah's next contest Friday in Portland.