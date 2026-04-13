Bez Mbeng News: Plays all 48 minutes in loss

Mbeng accumulated 14 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and five steals in 48 minutes during Sunday's 131-107 loss to the Lakers.

Mbeng moved back into the starting unit for the last game of the regular season and played all 48 minutes. The Jazz rewarded Mbeng with a two-year deal April 2, and he played a key role down the stretch with averages of 8.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 2.3 steals and 0.4 three-pointers in 32.8 minutes across 15 appearances.