Bez Mbeng News: Pops for triple-double from bench

Mbeng amassed 27 points (12-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, 11 assists and three steals in 38 minutes during Friday's 147-101 victory over the Grizzlies.

The undrafted Yale product did a bit of everything in the blowout victory. Mbeng has turned heads since joining the parent club a month ago, and the team rewarded his encouraging play with a two-year contract. Despite the team's misfortunes, the Jazz are stacked at the guard positions. Mbeng's signing and Kennedy Chandler's excellent play signal the possibility for some trade activity emanating from the team's backcourt in the offseason.