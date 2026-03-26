Bez Mbeng News: Sees 44 minutes in loss
Mbeng logged 11 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, six assists, one block and three steals over 44 minutes during Wednesday's 133-110 loss to the Wizards.
The Jazz utilized an eight-man rotation, with several players who hardly touched the floor at the beginning of the campaign. Mbeng has been getting a ton of run lately, averaging 34.5 minutes over his last seven games with 5.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.7 steals on 41.7 percent shooting from the field.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now